Short Commission doing a good job - Kwesi Pratt

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: peacefmonline.com

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has commended Akufo-Addo government for setting up a Commission of Inquiry to look into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

According to him, in spite of the reservations many people had about the Commission of Inquiry “a lot of good appears to be coming out of the Commission of Inquiry”.

Speaking on Radio Gold last Saturday, Kwesi Pratt, as affectionately called, said through the Commission of Inquiry, ordinary mortals in the country have seen the contradictory accounts being given by security capos in charge of National Security.

“First of all, I think that in spite of the reservations about the Commission of Inquiry, a lot of good appears to be coming of the Commission. One of the best things that has come out of the Commission of Inquiry so far is the way ordinary mortals are beginning to see the security capos; and listening to them, we have seen how they contradict themselves,” he stated.

The veteran journalist added it is very instructive to learn through the Emile Short Commission that the persons in charge of national security give the impression that they do not coordinate their efforts.

“Because, to have the Minister of State in Charge of National Security and then Minister for National Security and the Interior Minister contradicting themselves, is a very serious warning; very terrible signal,” he bemoaned.

He was emphatic that the national security capos do not meet; thus, per the various account of the three national security officers at the helm of affairs, it became obvious they had never met and they do not share the same note.

“What is happening to National Security? The impression you get is total chaos in the security establishment. I am so very deeply worried about that situation. Indeed, if this Commission of Inquiry had not been set up, and if it has not held sittings in public, how could we have ever known this?

“This is serious; I mean many people are talking about a lot things but simply the lack of coordination, lack of consultation, the fact that different persons in charge of National Security do not appear to be talking to each other is serious,” he opined.

He stressed that it would have been total massacre in the country if instead of one small constituency like Ayawaso West Wuogon election which 20 people were maimed due to lack of teamwork among Kan-Dapaah, Bryan Acheampong and Ambrose Dery, the chaos had occurred in all 275 constituencies.

“This is just about Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, small election, one constituency out of 275; that is what we are talking about and look at the chaos, look at the confusion. They can’t agree on anything, so how would National Security perform if indeed another country decides to wage war of aggression against us?”

“If this is just what is happening with violence, involving the injury of 20 people in one constituency out of 275, and then this is how our National Security responds, then we should be very deeply worried,” he bemoaned.

