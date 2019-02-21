Home | News | Minority threatens vote of no confidence against EC boss

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: 3news.com

JEAN MENSAH1Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Minority in Parliament say they would be forced to pass a vote of no confidence in the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa over the Commission’s incompetence.

Contributing to a statement on the floor of parliament Wednesday over the implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA), Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu while outlining a number of concerns said the EC must not engage in activities that question the credibility of the country’s elections.

He called for proper maintenance of the data system of the Commission.

“The Electoral Commission and the Commissioner must up her game or else we will call for her head…we will express vote of no confidence in her, that is what I mean,” he told the house.

He reminded the Commission of a Constitutional provision which entitles every Ghanaian at age 18 and of sound mind the right to vote in an election, and questioned the capability of the EC to implement ROPAA.

The Minority Leader also wanted to know if the EC goes ahead with ROPAA, whether Ghanaians abroad would be allowed to vote for both presidential and parliamentary candidates.

He also insisted if ROPAA would be implemented, it must be done everywhere.

“My faith in the Electoral Commission is waning,” Haruna Iddrisu said, noting that as a member of the special budget committee for 2018, he is shocked EC reported that it had funding challenges in the face of the budgetary allocation to it.

He further cast doubt on the EC’s ability to conduct the district assemblies elections.

Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu also expressed worry about the preparations of the EC in conducting the district assemblies elections in September this year.

