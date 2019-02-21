CAF CC: Kotoko must pick away points - Charles Boateng

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kotoko left Ghana yesterday for the game

Former Kotoko defender, Charles Boateng has urged the team to start picking points on the road ahead of their clash with Nkana FC on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors face the Nkana Red Devils in the third round of games in the CAF Confederations Cup group stages but are yet to pick a point away from home after losing their opener to Al Hilal in Sudan.

Boateng who played in the 2008/2009 season and made to Turkey believes this only the game plan to win the Confederation Cup.

“It is a league form so they just have to make sure they always get three points anytime they play at home and try to get a point or all away.

“At the end of the day, the team with the highest points will qualify so winning your games is important. They have to focus on the away games and most importantly the home games because they can’t afford to lose any point at home,” he told Starr Sports

Asante Kotoko defeated Zesco United in Kumasi last Wednesday to record their first win of the group, which puts them at par with the rest of the teams in the pool.