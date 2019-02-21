Home | News | Ghana bigger than NPP, NDC; stop competing in vigilantism – PNC

Ghana bigger than NPP, NDC; stop competing in vigilantism – PNC

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: classfmonline.com

Mornah EdwardNational Chairman of PNC, Bernard Mornah

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has decried the “creeping trend of hooliganism and thuggery that is gradually but steadily permeating the Ghanaian political space as a result of the high patronage of vigilantism by highly placed political parties and politicians.”

The PNC in a statement said the ever-growing incidence of political vigilantism cast a slur on the image of Ghana as a torch bearer of good governance, democracy and the rule of law in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The statement comes on the heels of the shooting incident that took place at the Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a meeting of party executives resulting in the loss of one life and severe injury to another.

The PNC said it is “outraged and alarmed by the spate of lawlessness being witnessed in the country” and have called on the relevant security agencies to step up investigations into the matter to have the perpetrators brought to book and punished accordingly to deter others from going down similar lane.

The PNC's statement signed by the Party’s National Chairman, Mr Bernard Mornah, said it is sad that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition NDC appear to be engaged in a hasty and needless tussle as to which one of them reigns supreme in terms of political vigilantism and the accompanying consequences of violence and mayhem.

“The PNC is sending a strong reminder to these two political parties that Ghana is bigger than the two of them put together. As such, we wouldn’t sit aloof and watch them destroy this beautiful and peaceful country of ours. If they have nothing good to offer, they better leave the political and governance stage for the PNC to take over the running of the state in a better fashion,” the statement said.

The PNC commended the Ghana Police Service for swiftly identifying the suspects involved in the shooting incident as according to them, it demonstrates that the police can live up to the expectations of the citizenry whenever the need be.

