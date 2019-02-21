Ghana has the best coaches in Africa - Oti Akenteng

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Francis Oti Akenteng says Ghana have far better coaches than the rest of the continent.

Ghanaian coaches have come under a lot of criticisms after poor national team performances in international competitions with the latest being Bashir Hayford and Jimmy Cobblah who failed to qualify the Black Queens and the Black Satellites to Women's World Cup and Under World Cup respectively.

But according to Oti Akenteng, coaches from Ghana are the very best on the continent.

“Most of our coaches are good but we have few who have risen to that top level. Comparing Ghana to other African countries, our coaches are far better than them," he told Happy FM.

“We stopped the coaching course here because we got an order from CAF to hold on. It’s not just Ghana but all African countries. By June we shall be able to start,” he added.

"The new rule is tha all coaches must go for a refresher course every three years."

The 64-year old adds there are 113 licensed A coaches in the country with many holding License B certificates.

“We have about 113 licensed A coaches in the country. There are many of them in Tamale who are handling smaller teams but those with Licensed B are more.”

