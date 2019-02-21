Home | News | Maxwell Konadu assesses Kotoko's chances against Nkana

Maxwell Konadu assesses Kotoko's chances against Nkana

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

KonaduawardsAssistant Black Stars coach, Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko boss and current assistant coach of Ghana national team Maxwell Konadu has given the club a pat on the back ahead of Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup clash with Nkana FC of Zambia on Sunday.

Currently tied on three points with the other three teams in Group C, the Porcupine Warriors are set to play away to Kalampa on matchday three of the group stage at the Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

It has been an interesting journey for the Kumasi-based side, who entered the championship in November with a new coach and without competitive action since last June following the suspension of the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.

“They are doing very well [in the Confederation Cup]. I’m happy with what they have done so far. Anyone who understands the game knows that because it’s not easy,” Konadu said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“They have gone through some phases of development and a lot of the players are new.

“At the beginning of the season, many of them were not in the team.

“When you put all this into consideration plus the change of managers, I think the management must be commended. They have done well."

Kotoko, who exited the Confederation Cup in the preliminary round last season, opened this season with a 2-1 aggregate win over Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya, before handing

Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon a 5-3 aggregate defeat in the playoffs to progress to the group stage.

In the 'money zone', Akonnor's outfit fell 1-0 to Al Hilal Omdurman of Sudan on matchday one before coming back with a 2-1 victory over Zesco United - another team from Zambia.

