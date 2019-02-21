Home | News | NPP behind 'frivolous lawsuit' against me – Mahama

NPP behind 'frivolous lawsuit' against me – Mahama

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Mahama 1 1Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama is urging delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disregard the lawsuit which seeks to challenge his eligibility as presidential candidate.

Addressing his final campaign meeting in Drobo in the Jaman South constituency in the Brong Ahafo region Wednesday, Mr Mahama said the law suit was frivolous and without foundation.

He said the lawsuit is an orchestration by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to influence the decision of NDC delegates in Saturday’s flagbearership elections, adding that this came to his notice a long time ago.

Mr Mahama is therefore calling on delegates to ignore the said lawsuit which has still not been served on him.

Mahama has been hit with two lawsuits ahead of Saturday’s presidential election. One Stephen Agyeman dragged the former president to court with the view of stopping Mahama from seeking re-election.

In his writ, Agyeman argued that Mahama’s re-election move violates the 1992 Constitution and he is thus asking the court to stop the former president from contesting in the NDC’s presidential election.

Mr. Agyeman is seeking a declaration to the effect that Mahama “cannot purport to seek re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana” pursuant to Articles 68 clauses 2 to 9 of the Constitution.

Agyeman is also urging the court to declare that Mahama is not qualified to stand re-election as president of the country.

A former Secretary of the NDC in the Trobu constituency in Accra, Edmund Palmer is also seeking to restrain Mahama from contesting in the party’s upcoming presidential election.

Palmer in his writ wants the court to stop Mahama “from pursuing his bid to be elected as a flagbearer/presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress in his capacity as a former president of the Republic of Ghana, without the permission of Parliament.”

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!