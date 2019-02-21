NPP behind 'frivolous lawsuit' against me – Mahama

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama is urging delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disregard the lawsuit which seeks to challenge his eligibility as presidential candidate.

Addressing his final campaign meeting in Drobo in the Jaman South constituency in the Brong Ahafo region Wednesday, Mr Mahama said the law suit was frivolous and without foundation.

He said the lawsuit is an orchestration by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to influence the decision of NDC delegates in Saturday’s flagbearership elections, adding that this came to his notice a long time ago.

Mr Mahama is therefore calling on delegates to ignore the said lawsuit which has still not been served on him.

Mahama has been hit with two lawsuits ahead of Saturday’s presidential election. One Stephen Agyeman dragged the former president to court with the view of stopping Mahama from seeking re-election.

In his writ, Agyeman argued that Mahama’s re-election move violates the 1992 Constitution and he is thus asking the court to stop the former president from contesting in the NDC’s presidential election.

Mr. Agyeman is seeking a declaration to the effect that Mahama “cannot purport to seek re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana” pursuant to Articles 68 clauses 2 to 9 of the Constitution.

Agyeman is also urging the court to declare that Mahama is not qualified to stand re-election as president of the country.

A former Secretary of the NDC in the Trobu constituency in Accra, Edmund Palmer is also seeking to restrain Mahama from contesting in the party’s upcoming presidential election.

Palmer in his writ wants the court to stop Mahama “from pursuing his bid to be elected as a flagbearer/presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress in his capacity as a former president of the Republic of Ghana, without the permission of Parliament.”