Christian Atsu and Newcastle determined to keep Premier League status

Dan Soko

Thursday, 21 February 2019

Daniel Amartey Christian AtsuAtsu is confident Newcastle will avoid the drop

In their fight against relegation from the Premier League, Newcastle United attacker Christian Atsu reckons his team cannot afford any slip-ups in their remaining games of the season.

After 26 rounds of matches, The Magpies hold the 16th position on the standings, two places and just one point above the drop zone.

The situation makes Saturday's game against Huddersfield Town and next week's clash with Burnley crucial.

"For us, it's not the two games coming up, but any game we are going to play in the Premier League this season is going to be massive for us," Atsu said, as reported by Newcastle Chronicle.

“That’s because we know the position we are in.

"We know what is at stake, and we need to keep focused on each and every game and try to win.

“Huddersfield and Burnley are the next two games, so we want to win them.

"And, if we do, we can put ourselves in a strong position."

Atsu has made 19 league appearances involving 12 starts so far this season.

He joined The Magpies on a permanent contract from Chelsea in 2017 following an initial loan deal.

Last season, Newcastle finished 10th on the league standings.

