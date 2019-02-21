LIVE UPDATES: President Akufo-Addo presents 2019 State of the Nation Address

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
The public is anticipating the contents of President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address after two years in office.
For a man who reiterated his commitment to protecting the public purse in his second SoNA, Ghanaians are expectant that he speaks on how well he has been able to achieve this after 24 months and also address both sides of parliament; Majority and Minority on the state of all sectors of the country’s economy.
Education, Employment, health and industry are among areas to be touched on by the president but Ghanaians have, ahead of the presentation, demanded that priority be placed on the subject of National Security and what the President and his administration intends doing through policies and the like to address the recent events of robberies, kidnappings, violence and murders in the country.
Mr Akufo-Addo is expected to also use the opportunity to make policy statements on diverse sectors of the economy.
The State of the Nation address is presented by a sitting President annually in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution that stipulates that: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”
Join Ghanaweb as we bring you up to date events as and when they happen in Parliament on our live updates:
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article