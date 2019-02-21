LIVE UPDATES: President Akufo-Addo presents 2019 State of the Nation Address

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The public is anticipating the contents of President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address after two years in office.

For a man who reiterated his commitment to protecting the public purse in his second SoNA, Ghanaians are expectant that he speaks on how well he has been able to achieve this after 24 months and also address both sides of parliament; Majority and Minority on the state of all sectors of the country’s economy.

Education, Employment, health and industry are among areas to be touched on by the president but Ghanaians have, ahead of the presentation, demanded that priority be placed on the subject of National Security and what the President and his administration intends doing through policies and the like to address the recent events of robberies, kidnappings, violence and murders in the country.

Mr Akufo-Addo is expected to also use the opportunity to make policy statements on diverse sectors of the economy.

The State of the Nation address is presented by a sitting President annually in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution that stipulates that: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

