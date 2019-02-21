Normalization Committee should consult Kwesi Nyantakyi for advice - Yahaya Mohammed

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: primenewsghana.com

Aduana Stars captain Yahaya Mohammed

According to the captain of Aduana Stars, Yahaya Mohammed, it will be prudent for the GFA Normalization Committee to seek for the advice of former GFA Capo Kwesi Nyantakyi in their reformation of football in the country.

FIFA banned the former GFA Boss for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both National and international level coupled with a fine of 500,000 Swizz Franc after a thorough investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which expose bad practices in the game.

The Normalization Committee was then instituted to review the statutes of the FA, run the day to day affairs of the FA and organize elections.

The four-member committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah to has until March 31, 2019, to leave their post.

However, Yahaya maintains that outcast Kwesi Nkantakyi has a wide range of expertise when it comes to the administration of football and the Normalization Committee should tap into his prowess since they are struggling to run Ghana football.

"The Normalization Committee should consult former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi secretly on how to run Ghana football", Yahaya Mohammed told Atinka FM.

The 31-year-old could not fathom why some journalist are defending the works of the Normalization Committee when he sees that they have done next to nothing since being at post for the past 5 months.

"Some sports journalists have taken money from the Normalization Committee to defend them on-air. Meanwhile, the Normalization Committee have done nothing so far", he stated.