Home | News | Normalization Committee should consult Kwesi Nyantakyi for advice - Yahaya Mohammed

Normalization Committee should consult Kwesi Nyantakyi for advice - Yahaya Mohammed

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: primenewsghana.com

Yahaya Mohammed Scores TanzaniaAduana Stars captain Yahaya Mohammed

According to the captain of Aduana Stars, Yahaya Mohammed, it will be prudent for the GFA Normalization Committee to seek for the advice of former GFA Capo Kwesi Nyantakyi in their reformation of football in the country.

FIFA banned the former GFA Boss for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both National and international level coupled with a fine of 500,000 Swizz Franc after a thorough investigation by Anas Aremeyaw Anas which expose bad practices in the game.

The Normalization Committee was then instituted to review the statutes of the FA, run the day to day affairs of the FA and organize elections.

The four-member committee led by Dr Kofi Amoah to has until March 31, 2019, to leave their post.

However, Yahaya maintains that outcast Kwesi Nkantakyi has a wide range of expertise when it comes to the administration of football and the Normalization Committee should tap into his prowess since they are struggling to run Ghana football.

"The Normalization Committee should consult former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi secretly on how to run Ghana football", Yahaya Mohammed told Atinka FM.

The 31-year-old could not fathom why some journalist are defending the works of the Normalization Committee when he sees that they have done next to nothing since being at post for the past 5 months.

"Some sports journalists have taken money from the Normalization Committee to defend them on-air. Meanwhile, the Normalization Committee have done nothing so far", he stated.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



SONA Today

February 21, 2019

MMDCEs Election L.I. Laid

February 21, 2019

NDC Vigilante Death: 8 More Suspects Declared Wanted

February 21, 2019

Ghana, Tunisia Strengthen Bilateral Relations

February 21, 2019

Killed NDC Man’s Family Throws Bombshell

February 21, 2019

HAWKS

February 21, 2019

I Haven’t Spoken To Sam George – Delali Brempong

February 20, 2019

Ayawaso Probe: Hawks, Invincible Forces Belong To Wicked Mafias

February 20, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Mafias control vigilante groups, not parties – Delali

February 20, 2019

Shatta Wale defends Moesha Boduong over HIV/AIDS allegations

February 20, 2019

Zoomlion is capable of partnering government to solve waste problems - Dr Agyepong

February 20, 2019

Scientists Confident GMO Will Better Lives Of Rice Farmers In Ghana

February 20, 2019

Yara Ghana’s new fertiliser terminal for West Africa launched

February 20, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!