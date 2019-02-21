LIVESTREAMING: President Akufo-Addo delivers 2019 State of the Nation Address

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is delivering the 2019 State of the Nation Address before the house in Parliament.

Similar to previous ones, Ghanaians have their listed expectations; probably more heightened than in previous times particularly with series of events that have happened in the country in recent times.

Whilst many expect the President to touch on pertinent issues like the state of the economy, education and unemployment among other things, the radar for most people should be focused on National security and the measures government is putting in place to restore confidence in the citizenry as far as security is concerned.

Mr Akufo-Addo is expected to also use the opportunity to make policy statements on diverse sectors of the economy.

He is also expected to touch on other sectors such as health, sports, economy, job creation and restore hope to the business community both at home and abroad.

The State of the Nation address is presented by a sitting President annually in fulfilment of Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution that stipulates that: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”

