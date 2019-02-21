Here are the 13 persons wanted over NDC office shooting in Kumasi

General News of Thursday, 21 February 2019

Source: Pulse.com.gh

play videoThese people are wanted by the Police

The Ashanti Regional Police have declared 9 more persons wanted in addition to the 4 over the shooting and killing at the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) party office in the region.

According to a statement signed by Public Relations Officer, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the suspects are; Sanni Mohammed alias Commando, Wayo, Element, Jah Rule, as well as Petit, Akon, Fayiz, Mallam and Rock.

The four persons linked to the incident earlier are Hussein Barri alias ‘Warrior’, Midjima, Damos and Abu Taliban.

“The general public is once again urged to assist the Police by volunteering information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators for swift investigation and prosecution,” the statement added.

This brings to 13, the number of persons said to have played a role in the disturbance at the regional office of the opposition party on Monday.

Two party bigwigs, Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh and Joseph Yamin were interrogated Tuesday over the case.

On Monday, there was an attack at the Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in Kumasi which left one dead and one other injured.

