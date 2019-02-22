80 Warehouses To Be Completed In June — Agric Minister

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr.Afriyie Osei Akoto has disclosed that about 80 Warehouses are scheduled to be completed in all the districts by June this year.

He said this action demonstrates government's effort in fulfilling its 2016 manifesto promise of providing one district one factory.

Speaking to Citi Fm Umaru Sanda after the State of the Nation Address, the sector minister added that government inherited 27 warehouses with has a capacity of 32000 metric tonne from the previous NDC administration.

According to him, government in continuity has added an additional 80 warehouses with a capacity of 80000 metric tonnes.

"We came and inherited only 27 warehouses of 32,000 metric tank capacity, we are adding, another 80,000 metric tonne warehouses capacity," Dr.Afriyie Osei Akoto stated.

He emphasised that the Agriculture sector has experienced some level of growth with respect to exports of foods ranging from grains and legumes to neighbouring countries such as Nigeria, Togo, Mali and Burkina Faso.