Nana Addo Presents 140 Vehicles To Soldiers

Dan Soko
Nana Addo Presents 140 Vehicles To Soldiers

President Akufo-Addo has said his administration would continue to equip the Ghana Armed Forces to deliver on its mandate.

Speaking at the presentation of the vehicles at the Burma Camp today [Friday], Nana Akufo Addo said he would ensure that the growing demands of the Military are met.

He presented 40 Toyota Hilux pickup vehicles, 50 buses and 50 Nissan Hardbody pickups.

“In October 2018, at the graduation parade of the Ghana Military academy, I indicated that government was in the process of taking delivery of some vehicles to help carter for the operational and logistical needs of the Ghana Armed Forces. My presences here is to redeem that pledge. I am delighted today to present to the Ghana Armed Forces, 50 buses, 40 Toyota Hilux pickup vehicles,” he said.

In October last year, President Akufo-Addo announced that his administration had procured over 130 vehicles for the Ghana Armed Forces to facilitate their transportation needs that was due to arrive within the next two months.

“We have ordered an additional 135 vehicles including; Nissan Hardbody pickups, Toyota land cruiser, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser pick-ups and dispatch motorbikes to improve the transportation facilities of the troops. These vehicles will arrive within the country in the next two months, and I have directed the Minister for Defense to begin the second phase of the project for the asphalting of roads in the barracks,” the President said.

On October 26, 2018, President Akufo-Addo presented some 200 vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

The presentation formed part of the government's moves to equip security agencies with logistics the needed to discharge their duties effectively.

While presenting the vehicles, the President urged the Police Service to “pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of these vehicles and use them to serve and protect the Ghanaian people.”

The President also told the gathering that government had committed resources to procure kits, gears and quantities of other essential equipment, as well as more vehicles for the Police.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

