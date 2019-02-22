GHALCA Issues Apology To Parliamentary Select Committee

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), have issued an apology in writing to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture.

The press release dated 21st February 2019, was an apology to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture after some memebers of GHALCA had recorded the meeting that took place on Wednesday between the Parliamentary Select Committee and the clubs.

The meeting was to help the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture and the clubs to work out a way after the cancellation of the Special Competition proposed by the Normalization Committee.

The press released signed by GHALCA Chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo reads: "It has come to our notice that the proceedings of the meeting between the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture and the clubs held at the Parliament House on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, were recorded and leaked to some media networks by some attendees we suspect to be part of our delegation.

"We found the actions of those members as disgraceful and embarrassing if weighed against the sound advice offered to the clubs by the Honourable Chairman of Committee, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum at the start of the meeting.

"We wish to render our profound apology to the Honourable Chairman and the Committee of Youth, Sports and Culture for that indiscretion and with the firm assurance that this unfortunate incident would never recur."