Chelsea Refutes FIFA Findings and Ready To Appeal Against Transfer Ban

Dan Soko
English Premier League club, Chelsea FC have released a statement on the club's website on Friday to debunk FIFA findings on the team in relation to their transfer of youngsters into the club.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee imposed the ban on the Lodon-based club for alleged breaches of the FIFA Regulations in relations to the transfer of international players under the age of 18.

The decision by FIFA as resulted in a transfer ban of two consecutive transfer windows and a fine of 600k Swiss francs.

A statement released on the club's website reads: "Chelsea FC categorically refutes the findings of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and will therefore be appealing the decision. The club wishes to emphasise that it respects the important work undertaken by FIFA in relation to the protection of minors and has fully cooperated with FIFA throughout its investigation.

"Initially, Chelsea FC was charged under Articles 19.1 and 19.3 in relation to 92 players. We welcome the fact that FIFA has accepted that there was no breach in relation to 63 of these players, but the club is extremely disappointed that FIFA has not accepted the club’s submissions in relation to the remaining 29 players. Chelsea FC acted in accordance with the relevant regulations and will shortly be submitting its appeal to FIFA."

