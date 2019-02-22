Chrstian Atsu building a school for the poor in Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Atsu wants to give back to the society

Newcastle United wideman Christian Atsu is building a school which will cater for about 300 deprived children in his native country.

The 27-year-old is given back to society after benefiting from an excellent schooling provided by Feyenoord’s African academy in Accra.

“At the moment we’re building a school in Ghana. About 300 children will attend, I want everyone to have the chance of education.” he told the Guardian.

The Ghana international has been heavily involved in several humanitarian efforts, helping the needy in his native country over the past few years.

Atsu's education equipped him for Europe after joining FC Porto as a teenager in 2009 before signing a four-year deal with Chelsea in 2013.