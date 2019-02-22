Home | News | Flagbearer election process ‘grossly compromised’ – Alabi camp fumes

Flagbearer election process ‘grossly compromised’ – Alabi camp fumes

Dan Soko

Politics of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joshua Alabi PulseProf. Joshua Alabi, NDC flagbearer hopeful

The campaign team of Professor Joshua Alabi, flag bearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is alleging that the process has been “grossly compromised” barely hours to the much anticipated Presidential Primary.

According to the team, “Seals of two aspirants that the EC and the NDC affixed to the bags containing the ballot papers were broken before they arrived at the various destinations in the regions.”

It adds that “In Central Region for instance, protests from agents of aspirants who witnessed the anomalies were ignored by regional elections directors of NDC who proceeded to repackage the ballot papers into brown envelopes for dispatch to various constituencies. These and many more infringement of the processes have been identified and evidence exist to that effect.”

About 280,000 delegates of the NDC are expected to cast their vote to elect a flag bearer to represent the party in the upcoming 2020 Election.

In all, seven aspirants will battle it out for the slot of the flag bearer.

Earlier, the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Boamah Otukonor, said all the necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure a smooth, free and fair election whose outcome will be acceptable to all.

He told the Daily Graphic that “The party is ready for Saturday’s election. All the needed party arrangements have been put in place. The EC is also ready. Saturday we will have our elections.

“We have already met with the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Appeatu and ironed out the formalities that would see the deployment of enough police personnel for the Saturday election.”

