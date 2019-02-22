Home | News | 23rd edition of UCMAS Ghana Championships unveil in Accra

23rd edition of UCMAS Ghana Championships unveil in Accra

Dan Soko

General News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: Anita Frimpong

Ucmas Launche.jpegThe winners in a group photo executives of UCMAS

The Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS), has unveiled the winners of the 2018 international competition which was held in Malaysia last year.

Over the years UCMAS focuses on brain development programme for children within the age of 4 to 14 .The program run for over 300 schools through to 50 centers across the country.

The 2018 champions were given the opportunity to demonstrate their speed and accuracy to the engaged audience with use of abacus, an aged tool specialised for the competitions.

After the competition 38 individuals received various awards for their achievements out of the total of 39 participants who contested in the competition.

Meanwhile the ultimate prize of the competition went to Ms Aseyenedi Esi Tamakloe of Ancilla International School.

Whiles the runner-ups were David Commey, Racheal Larye, Ishmael Nortey of Alpha Beta School and Malik of Al Rayan International School.

Speaking in an interview with Ms. Aseyenedi Esi Tamakloe , appealed to Ghanaian youth to consider UCMAS programme as opportunity to enhance their education especially on arithmetic . She also advised them to enroll in the wonderful programme to better their learning skills.

The Cheif Executive Officer for UCMAS Ghana , Roger Ohemen revealed that the competition is being organised globally to unearth talents in the country who have proven that they can achieve greater heights when given the requisite training.

According to him there is an ongoing partnership between UCMAS Ghana and the Ghana Education Service to extend the reach of the programme to every child in the country adding that they are committed to improving maths and science education.

Mr Ohemeng added that his outfit is working assiduously to extend their programme nationwide, whereas measures are being put in place to assist both private and public schools to engage in the competition.

He promised that winners of this year’s edition will be presented with scholarship opportunities.

Mr.Ohemeng therefore urged government and other stakeholders to support the programme, since they cannot be left out when it comes to supporting education in the country.

On his part Andrews Quaning, the Deputy Director for Science and Mathematics Education, stated that it is exciting and amazing for young people exhibit skills of such quality.

He said that Ghana Education Service is committed to providing a well-round education to develop the child’s concentration, creative thinking, memory power, logical reasoning abilities and to boost their confidence to face impending challenges.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

Influential Zongo Man Presses Alarm Button

February 22, 2019

Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

NDC set to go to polls to on Saturday, February 21

February 21, 2019

No Ghanaian club in top 20 African club ranking

February 21, 2019

Domestic Violence shelter to be operational soon

February 21, 2019

Oral sex is unbiblical - Dr Tetteh

February 21, 2019

Amnesty Attacks Malawi Minister Over Albino Comments

February 21, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!