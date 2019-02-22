Kwadwo Asamoah's Inter Milan drawn against Frankfurt in Europa League last 16

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Kwadwo Asamoah will face Frankfurt in the last 16
Kwadwo Asamoah's Inter Milan have been drawn against German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.
The Italian side qualified to this stage after beating Austrian giants Rapid Vienna 5-0 on aggregate.
The Nerazzurri will play as guests in the first leg on Thursday, March 3, with the return fixture in a week's time.
The Ghana international will be hoping to play a key role for his side, who, despite their inconsistent form, will fancy their chances against one of the favourites to win this year's competition.
Asamoah has established himself as a key figure in the side since joining on a free transfer in the summer.
He has featured 27 times in all competitions for the club and registered one assist.
Related Articles:
|Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article