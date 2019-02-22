Home | News | Ex-Pirates goalie wants club to sign Richard Ofori

Ex-Pirates goalie wants club to sign Richard Ofori

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: Graphic.com.gh

Richard Ofori SAMaritzburg goalie Richard Ofori

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Thabani Stemmer, has welcomed a decision by his former club to draft Ghanaian short stopper, Richard Ofori, to the Soweto club.

Goalkeeper Stemmer says he is convinced that the Black Stars goalkeeper would be able to replicate his fine form at the Soweto club should his deal from Maritzburg United be sealed eventually.

The Ghanaian has become a prime target for the Orlando Pirates, and according to pressreader.com, the 25-year-old is needed to solve the goalkeeping problems in the Soweto club.

“Pirates are interested in Richard Ofori from Maritzburg United. With inconsistencies and injuries in their goalkeeping department, the club is considering making an offer for Ofori for next season,”the website reported.

Extolling Ofori’s qualities, Stemmer who has followed the exploits of 25-year-old Ghanaian in the South Africa league for a while now, said he was impressed with Ofori’s aerial abilities beside his good organisational skills at the rear.

“He is a very good goalkeeper and is a Ghanaian international. I remember the last time I watched Ghana play he was in goals for them. What I like about him is that he is also good with aerial balls. He is very vocal and is good at organising his defence.

“He is a good goalkeeper with a winning mentality. He doesn’t like it when he concedes. He becomes very angry when he concedes a goal”, he said.

The ex-goalkeeper also described Ofori as one of the best short stoppers in the South Africa league whose exploits in the last two seasons had ensured Maritzburg were not in a worse situation than they are now.

“If it wasn’t for him Maritzburg would have been in a worse situation than where they are (at the bottom of the log). For the past two seasons, he has been one of the good goalkeepers in the PSL”, Stemmer said about Ofori.

For more news go to: www.graphic.com.gh

Related Articles:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

Influential Zongo Man Presses Alarm Button

February 22, 2019

Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

NDC set to go to polls to on Saturday, February 21

February 21, 2019

No Ghanaian club in top 20 African club ranking

February 21, 2019

Domestic Violence shelter to be operational soon

February 21, 2019

Oral sex is unbiblical - Dr Tetteh

February 21, 2019

Amnesty Attacks Malawi Minister Over Albino Comments

February 21, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!