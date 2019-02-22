Vitesse striker Dauda Mohammed set to make full debut against FC Emmen

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Dauda Mohammed will make his first start for Vitesse this weekend
Ghanaian striker Dauda Mohammed will make his first start for Vitesse in their Dutch Eredivisie match against FC Emmen on Sunday due to the unavailability of two key players, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.
The 21-year-old will profit from an ankle injury to Algerian striker Oussama Darfalou and the unavailability of Tim Matavz who has failed late fitness test.
Dauda replaced African compatriot Darfalou in their 3-2 win over Willem II in the Eredivisie last week.
The Ghanaian will get the chance to make his first start since joining on loan from Anderlecht due to the injury to the two players.
