La Mantse Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru passes on

General News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: pulse.com.gh

La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III passed on today

The La Traditional Council has announced that the La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, has passed on.

He is reportedly to have died in January, 2019.

Ni Kpobi Tettey Tsuru recently celebrated 30 years as the paramount chief of La, a suburb of Accra.

During a durbar to celebrate the anniversary, the La Mantse said commended the government for introducing the Free SHS Policy which had enabled children from under privileged homes access to secondary education and urged all La citizens to take advantage of the policy to help educate their wards to become competent in the country.

The Traditional Council said the final funeral plans will be announced in due time.