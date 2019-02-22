Plots to disrupt NDC polls uncovered – Vanderpuye

General News of Friday, 22 February 2019



Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye on Friday said the hierarchy of the NDC has picked up information, disclosing of plans to disrupt its flagbearership elections.

Speaking to Starr News ahead of the election slated for Saturday, February 23 Vanderpuye said: “We have picked up some intel about some people wanting to disrupt the activities of the party and to discredit the process.

“So we have put in internal mechanisms especially when it comes to the issue of security to make sure that the Ghana Police Service is the sole institution that will provide security for the program.”

Vanderpuye’s disclosure comes a day after the Ghana Police Service issued security directives for elections with a severe notice that unauthorised security arrangements will not be entertained.

In a statement dated Thursday, February 21, ASP David Eklu, Director-General Public Affairs Department, further warned unauthorised person found carrying an offensive weapon be it gun, knives, machetes within the parameters or close to voting and collation centres shall be apprehended and made to face the full rigours of the law.

The statement again noted no motorbike whether registered or unregistered shall be allowed anywhere close to a voting or collation centre.

The NDC has been in the news lately after a shooting incident at its Ashanti Regional office during a meeting in which the chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and general secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia were present.

One person lost his life with several others sustaining injuries when members of the pro-NDC vigilante group – The Hawks – clashed during the meeting. The Ashanti Regional Police Command declared 12 people wanted over the issue.

The Elections

Seven persons including former President John Mahama, Veteran MP and Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Joshua Alabi are scrambling to lead the NDC into the 2020 elections.

A survey conducted by the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) puts Mahama ahead of his challengers.

According to the latest survey, Mahama is the favourite candidate, having polled 10,802 representing 64% out of 12,000 people sampled. Bagbin managed 303 votes (1.8%) as against Ekow Spio Garbrah’s 32.3%.