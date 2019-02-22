NDC to use decentralised polling stations approach

By
Patience Gbeze, GNA
Accra, Feb. 22, GNA -
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will adopt a decentralised polling
station approach for Saturday, February 23 Presidential primaries across the
country.
Mr Johnson
Asiedu-Nketia, the General Secretary, who announced this at a News conference
in Accra, said the move was necessary to avoid external infiltration and
impersonation.
He said the Party had
engaged the Ghana Police Service to be in charge of security in all the 275
polling stations across the country, and personnel to be deployed to the
centres should be officers who were working in those districts and must display
their name tags without any mask.
The General Secretary
said they demanded that the officers identified themselves properly because “if
you are applying the law, there is no need putting on masks”.
He said NDC as a party
would not deploy any person in the name of security and would not allow any
Party T-Shirt sor Aspirants’ T-shirts at the polling stations.
Mr Asiedu-Nketia said
they had picked intelligence that thugs were deployed across the country to
wear NDC T-shirts to infiltrate and create confusion and mayhem to tag the NDC
as a party of violence as done in Kumasi recently.
He noted that, “this
led to our action to do the decentralised polling stations to defuse the plans
of infiltration and impersonation”, and that those that are bordered on
National Security are referred to the directorate”.
He said the Party
hierarchy had informed their members that no Candidate’s T-shirt or
paraphernalia would be allowed within certain parameters of the polling
centres.
The General Secretary
said, motorbikes would not also be allowed within the vicinities of the polling
centres and urged the delegates, to park their motorbikes at safe locations
outside the parameters of the polling stations before voting.
Mr Asiedu-Nketia
announced that they had special arrangement with the Electoral Commission for
delegates coming from certain conflict areas such as Jaman South, Saboba,
Chereponi, Bole and Bimbilla, Nkonya and Alavanyo to close voting at 1500 hours
to enable them to conclude everything before curfew hours.
About 260,000
delegates are expected to vote in the primaries to endorse one of the seven
Presidential aspirants to contest the 2020 election.
There would be an
additional polling centre at the National Headquarters to serve foreign
branches, members of the Election Committee and some of the members of the
National Council of Elders, who declared their intention to vote at the
Headquarters polling station.
Those foreign branches
in Cote d’Ivoire and Liberia would cast their ballots in Jomoro constituency in
the Western region for the sake of proximity, and those from Togo, Benin and
Nigeria would also vote in Ketu South constituency.
Mr Asiedu Nketia said
they had set up a complaint Centre at the Headquarters and urged the public to
call 0302222265 or 0505606253 in case of any misunderstandings for help.
He announced that the
Party would do its own collation aside the Electoral Commission and the agents
of the aspirants, to serve as a control measure on the exercise, adding that
the final results would be announced at the National headquarters.
GNA
