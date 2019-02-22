Ho to lead urban sanitation

By
Samuel Akumatey, GNA
Ho, Feb. 22, GNA - Mr
Nelson Kofi Akorli, Ho Municipal Chief Executive has said the Municipality was
making strides towards becoming a model for good sanitation and clean
environment.
He said with the
enforcement of its laws on the construction of household toilets, the Volta
regional capital was gradually becoming an urban sanitation model.
The MCE said this at
the maiden Urban Sanitation Fair in Ho organised by the Kingdom of the
Netherland in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
and the Municipal Assembly.
The Assembly launched
a moratorium on October 01, 2018 based on existing laws, which would prosecute
households without toilet facilities by end of January 2019.
Mr Akorli called on
religious leaders to use their platforms to appeal for increased sanitation in
the communities.
Mr Ronald Gerard
Strikker, the Ambassador of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherland said the
programme aimed at providing 21,000 private places of convenience by the end of
2019.
He said the provision
of affordable basic sanitation loans through rural banks to facilitate
household toilet construction, access to professional artisans to provide
sanitation technology options, and increasing awareness on Assembly bye-laws
and penalties formed the three pillars of the urban sanitation project.
Mr Benjamin Kpodo,
Member of Parliament for Ho Central Constituency urged the people to help end
sanitation related diseases and flooding by discouraging open defecation and
practice proper refuse disposal.
He encouraged the
people to take advantage of the basic sanitation loan facility provided by
UNICEF through the Avenor, and Weto Rural Banks, to own toilets.
Mr. Maxwell Quophy
Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minister charged the Municipal Assembly and the
Environmental Health office to focus attention on developing new technologies
for the disposal and recycling of human excreta for a more sanitized
environment.
He said a clean
environment was a shared responsibility, and stressed on the need to promote
campaigns that would enhance healthy and hygienic practices in society.
The fair featured
performances from musical artists, drama and school choreography groups to
educate people on the dangers of poor sanitation practices.
Togbe Howusu XII,
Warlord of Asogli Traditional Council and Chief of Ho Dome was decorated as the
Sanitation Ambassador of the Municipality.
GNA
