Ho to lead urban sanitation

Dan Soko

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Feb. 22, GNA - Mr Nelson Kofi Akorli, Ho Municipal Chief Executive has said the Municipality was making strides towards becoming a model for good sanitation and clean environment.

He said with the enforcement of its laws on the construction of household toilets, the Volta regional capital was gradually becoming an urban sanitation model.

The MCE said this at the maiden Urban Sanitation Fair in Ho organised by the Kingdom of the Netherland in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Municipal Assembly.

The Assembly launched a moratorium on October 01, 2018 based on existing laws, which would prosecute households without toilet facilities by end of January 2019.

Mr Akorli called on religious leaders to use their platforms to appeal for increased sanitation in the communities.

Mr Ronald Gerard Strikker, the Ambassador of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherland said the programme aimed at providing 21,000 private places of convenience by the end of 2019.

He said the provision of affordable basic sanitation loans through rural banks to facilitate household toilet construction, access to professional artisans to provide sanitation technology options, and increasing awareness on Assembly bye-laws and penalties formed the three pillars of the urban sanitation project.

Mr Benjamin Kpodo, Member of Parliament for Ho Central Constituency urged the people to help end sanitation related diseases and flooding by discouraging open defecation and practice proper refuse disposal.

He encouraged the people to take advantage of the basic sanitation loan facility provided by UNICEF through the Avenor, and Weto Rural Banks, to own toilets.

Mr. Maxwell Quophy Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minister charged the Municipal Assembly and the Environmental Health office to focus attention on developing new technologies for the disposal and recycling of human excreta for a more sanitized environment.

He said a clean environment was a shared responsibility, and stressed on the need to promote campaigns that would enhance healthy and hygienic practices in society.

The fair featured performances from musical artists, drama and school choreography groups to educate people on the dangers of poor sanitation practices.

Togbe Howusu XII, Warlord of Asogli Traditional Council and Chief of Ho Dome was decorated as the Sanitation Ambassador of the Municipality.

GNA

