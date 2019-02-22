Pappoe cautions Kotoko against complacency

By
Edna A. Quansah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 22, GNA -
Mr. Fred Pappoe, Director of Accra Great Olympics, has cautioned Kumasi Asante
Kotoko against complacency, as they take on Nkana FC in the Confederation of
Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup on Sunday, February 24, at the Nkana
Stadium in Zambia.
Mr. Pappoe, in an
interview with the GNA Sports cautioned the Ghanaian club to remain focused and
guard against complacency.
Kotoko, having won a
game after two matches and occupying the second position on the log look poised
to pick a point when they lock horns with their opponents.
To keep their chances
of staying in the competition and clinching the ultimate trophy that has eluded
the Porcupine Warriors for over two decades, Mr. Pappoe admonished the team not
to be intimidated playing away to Nkana FC.
He said, Kotoko needed
the right mental balance to chalk victory in Zambia and hoist high the flag of
Ghana.
He wished Ghana’s sole
representative in the competition success in the game against the Zambian Club.
GNA
