Pappoe cautions Kotoko against complacency

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 22, GNA - Mr. Fred Pappoe, Director of Accra Great Olympics, has cautioned Kumasi Asante Kotoko against complacency, as they take on Nkana FC in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup on Sunday, February 24, at the Nkana Stadium in Zambia.

Mr. Pappoe, in an interview with the GNA Sports cautioned the Ghanaian club to remain focused and guard against complacency.

Kotoko, having won a game after two matches and occupying the second position on the log look poised to pick a point when they lock horns with their opponents.

To keep their chances of staying in the competition and clinching the ultimate trophy that has eluded the Porcupine Warriors for over two decades, Mr. Pappoe admonished the team not to be intimidated playing away to Nkana FC.

He said, Kotoko needed the right mental balance to chalk victory in Zambia and hoist high the flag of Ghana.

He wished Ghana’s sole representative in the competition success in the game against the Zambian Club.

