National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

Dan Soko

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Feb. 22, GNA - A National Security Operative who allegedly collected GH¢60,000.00 under the pretext of providing plots of land at Kitase to four Volta River Authority (VRA) Staff but failed has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Isaac Mireku charged with four counts fraudulent transaction in land pleaded not guilty and refunded GH¢12,000.00 during Police investigations.

The court presided over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Quaye admitted Mireku to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with two sureties who are gainfully employed.

The court further ordered Mireku to report to the Police every two weeks.

The matter has been adjourned to March 8.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah told the court that the complainants are Benedicta Gyasi- Hayford, Issac Ewuah, Brenda Afua Konadu Mill-Pappoe and Isaac Agyiri Danso all staff of VRA.

Chief Inspector Haligah said during the year 2014, Ewuah was approached by Mireku who claimed he has parcels of land for sale at Kitase, near Ayi-Mensah.

Prosecution said Awuah communicated the message about the sale of the plots to the three other complainants.

He said the complainants became interested and accompanied Mireku to inspect the land after which they agreed on a purchase price of GH¢7,000.00 per plot.

Prosecution said Benedicta requested for four and half plots and made part payment of GH¢21,000.00 whiles Ewuah also requested for four plots and made part payment of GH¢18,000.00.

Brenda and Danso also paid GH¢11,000.00 and GH¢10,000.00 respectively each to the accused person for two plots each.

Prosecution said Mireku since he had no documentation as to land title could not deliver the land to the complainants.

He said on October 17, last year, Ewuah made a report to the Police and Mireku was arrested.

In Mireku’s caution statement he admitted the offence and indicated that he jointly spent the monies he collected from the complainants with one Kwame Safo, a Head of family and Kofi Sakyi an opinion leader both deceased from Kitase.

The Prosecution said during investigations, Mireku refunded GH¢12,000.00 out of the amount he collected from the complainants.

GNA

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

