National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

By
Joyce Danso, GNA
Accra Feb. 22, GNA - A
National Security Operative who allegedly collected GH¢60,000.00 under the
pretext of providing plots of land at Kitase to four Volta River Authority
(VRA) Staff but failed has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.
Isaac Mireku charged
with four counts fraudulent transaction in land pleaded not guilty and refunded
GH¢12,000.00 during Police investigations.
The court presided
over by Mrs. Jane Harriet Quaye admitted Mireku to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00
with two sureties who are gainfully employed.
The court further ordered
Mireku to report to the Police every two weeks.
The matter has been
adjourned to March 8.
Prosecuting, Chief
Inspector Emmanuel Haligah told the court that the complainants are Benedicta
Gyasi- Hayford, Issac Ewuah, Brenda Afua Konadu Mill-Pappoe and Isaac Agyiri
Danso all staff of VRA.
Chief Inspector
Haligah said during the year 2014, Ewuah was approached by Mireku who claimed
he has parcels of land for sale at Kitase, near Ayi-Mensah.
Prosecution said Awuah
communicated the message about the sale of the plots to the three other
complainants.
He said the
complainants became interested and accompanied Mireku to inspect the land after
which they agreed on a purchase price of GH¢7,000.00 per plot.
Prosecution said
Benedicta requested for four and half plots and made part payment of GH¢21,000.00
whiles Ewuah also requested for four plots and made part payment of GH¢18,000.00.
Brenda and Danso also
paid GH¢11,000.00 and GH¢10,000.00 respectively each to the accused person for
two plots each.
Prosecution said
Mireku since he had no documentation as to land title could not deliver the
land to the complainants.
He said on October 17,
last year, Ewuah made a report to the Police and Mireku was arrested.
In Mireku’s caution
statement he admitted the offence and indicated that he jointly spent the
monies he collected from the complainants with one Kwame Safo, a Head of family
and Kofi Sakyi an opinion leader both deceased from Kitase.
The Prosecution said
during investigations, Mireku refunded GH¢12,000.00 out of the amount he
collected from the complainants.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article