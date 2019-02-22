Participants call on EC to take over registration of voters under ROPAA

By
Edmund Quaynor, GNA
Koforidua, Feb. 22,
GNA - Participants at a stakeholders consultative engagement on the
implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA) have
proposed that the Electoral Commission (EC) should be responsible for the
registration of voters outside the country.
Speaking at the
Eastern Regional stakeholders consultative engagement on the implementation of
ROPAA at Koforidua, the Krontihene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Baafour
Nyantekyi Tutu Boateng observed that since many of the country’s Ambassadors are
political appointees, no matter their efforts, there would always be suspicion
of some political bias if the Ghana Missions were responsible for the
registration of voters outside the country.
He suggested that a
gradual approach should be adopted in the implementation of the law so that
lessons learnt at each stage could be used to expand the process.
The Eastern Regional
Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Maxwell Kudakor argued
that the cost implications of the implementation of the law indicated that the
country was not ready and the implementation of ROPAA be delayed.
He argued that for
many years, the national elections of the country are always supported with
donor funding and the implementation of ROPAA could bloat the election budget
of the country.
Responding to the
position of the participants on the implementation of ROPAA, a member of the
ROPAA implementation and consultation Committee, Dr Benjamin Kumbour explained
that the High Court ruling on ROPAA gave the time and scope of the
implementation of the Act and it was only by a court decision that the Act
could be amended.
He therefore urged
anybody who wanted any delay or adjustment in the implementation of the court ruling
could go back to the court
GNA
