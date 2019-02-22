President presents GAF with vehicles

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA -
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday presented 140 vehicles to the
Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to improve operational efficiency of the military.
The vehicles,
comprising 50 Ankai high-occupancy buses, 40 Toyota Landcruiser Hardbody
Vehicles and 50 Toyota Hilux Pickups, is a fulfillment of pledge the President
made to the GAF last October.
At a short
commissioning ceremony at the Gondar Barracks in Burma Camp in Accra, The
President Akufo-Addo pointed out that 48 more operational vehicles would be
presented to the GAF shortly.
He stated that
government was committed to re-equipping and retooling the Armed Forces with
the needed logistics to enable it discharge its duties more efficiently and
more effectively.
The President later
at a durbar of officers, men and women of the Armed Forces said that the vision
of ensuring equitable distribution of development, progress and prosperity to
all parts of the country could only be made possible in an atmosphere of peace
and security.
He said his
Government had stayed true to its commitment to the Ghana Armed Forces and
"We are determined to continue in this vein, and meet the needs of the
Armed Forces."
“One of my first acts
as President was to increase the United Nations Peacekeeping Troops
contribution allowances from $30 to $35 per soldier per day.
"We also cleared
the outstanding arrears of $13 million for all peacekeeping personnel, and
ensured that the contingents in the Gambia were paid all their allowances in
full,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo
told the gathering that Government had settled the 11.1 per cent of arrears due
to the civilian employees, with effect from January 2018, and had ensured a 10
per cent upward salary review for all personnel.
The completion of the
third Phase of the 37 Military Hospital, the President said, was receiving due
attention, “and we are also focused on completing and commissioning the 500-bed
Military Hospital in the Ashanti Region, and beginning the third phase of this
project soon.”
Furthermore, work was
on-going on the barracks re-generation projects, with four blocks of 16 flats
each, which the President cut the sod during his last visit to Burma Camp are
between 60 to 75 per cent complete.”
“As I indicated
yesterday, in my message to Parliament on the state of the nation, we will
provide the Army with 30 Otokar Armored Personnel Carriers (APC), and 6 fast
patrol boats for the Navy. With respect to the Air Force, two of the M.I 17
helicopters have been sent for overhauling. One has returned, and the other
will be in the jurisdiction shortly.”
“Funds have been
released to extend the flying hours for the third helicopter. Similarly, when
we took office, all three of the CASA C295 transport aircrafts had broken down.
We have fixed one of them, and the remaining two have been sent out of the
country for overhauling. One is due back in the country in April, and the other
in October.”
On career progression
in the GAF, President Akufo-Addo pointed out that the legislative instrument
(L.I 1332) that seeks to change the length of service of the men and women of
the other ranks of the Ghana Armed Forces from 25 to 30 years and the
associated career progression plan, had been reviewed, laid and passed by
Parliament, and would be implemented this year as planned.
“The effect of this
policy is that troops can continue to serve for a maximum of 30 years, as
opposed to the previous set duration of 25 years. However, one is permitted to
apply to leave at any time, through the laid down procedure,” he added.
The President earlier
commissioned the reconstructed Command Officer's Mess, a project started by the
previous administration and completed and fully furnished under the leadership
of the Defence ministry and military high command.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article