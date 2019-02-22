A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

By Patience Gbeze, GNA



Accra, Feb. 22, GNA - A total of 260,000 delegates’ are expected to vote in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary election on Saturday, February 23.

Seven candidates - former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Joshua Alabi, Mr Ekow Spio Gabrah, Mr Kingsford Bagbin, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh and iddrisu Nurudeen are in the race for the party’s presidential ticket.

Polls would start 0700 hours and close at 1700 hours in all constituencies except in areas under curfew, where voting would end at 1500 hours to enable delegates get home early.

The delegates are made up of branch executives in every polling station, constituency, regional and national officers, former Presidents and Vice Presidents, ex-Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Regional and National Council of Elders, sitting and former Members of Parliament (MPs), former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and ex-presidential staffers.

Mr Cobby Barlon, the Deputy National Organiser, made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra.

Voting would be across all the 275 constituencies. A separate polling centre has been created at the party's headquarters for its foreign branches and some members of the National Council of Elders.

He said each foreign branch would have 15 delegates voting in the election.

Based on proximity, the Ivory Coast Chapter delegates’ would vote in Jomoro in the Western Region, while those from the Nigeria, Benin and Togo Chapters would cast their votes in the Ketu South.

On security arrangements, Mr Barlon said the party’s Security and Intelligence Committee had liaised with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that nothing went wrong.

They were going to rely entirely on the police to provide security and that there would be no place for any other group.

He expressed satisfaction with the preparations done and said the processes had been transparent. Issues raised by the aspirants relating to the printing of the ballot papers, numbering and packaging addressed.

The ballot papers had already been dispatched and he encouraged delegates to go to their voting centres with their voter identification cards and other relevant documents.

They should comply with the laws governing elections in the country to make the exercise smooth, peaceful and successful.

