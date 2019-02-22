A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

By
Patience Gbeze, GNA
Accra, Feb. 22, GNA -
A total of 260,000 delegates’ are expected to vote in the opposition National
Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primary election on Saturday, February
23.
Seven candidates -
former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Joshua Alabi, Mr Ekow Spio Gabrah, Mr
Kingsford Bagbin, Mr Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh and iddrisu Nurudeen are in
the race for the party’s presidential ticket.
Polls would start 0700
hours and close at 1700 hours in all constituencies except in areas under
curfew, where voting would end at 1500 hours to enable delegates get home
early.
The delegates are made
up of branch executives in every polling station, constituency, regional and
national officers, former Presidents and Vice Presidents, ex-Ministers and
Deputy Ministers, Regional and National Council of Elders, sitting and former
Members of Parliament (MPs), former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief
Executives and ex-presidential staffers.
Mr Cobby Barlon, the
Deputy National Organiser, made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an
interview in Accra.
Voting would be across
all the 275 constituencies. A separate polling centre has been created at the
party's headquarters for its foreign branches and some members of the National
Council of Elders.
He said each foreign
branch would have 15 delegates voting in the election.
Based on proximity,
the Ivory Coast Chapter delegates’ would vote in Jomoro in the Western Region,
while those from the Nigeria, Benin and Togo Chapters would cast their votes in
the Ketu South.
On security
arrangements, Mr Barlon said the party’s Security and Intelligence Committee
had liaised with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that nothing went wrong.
They were going to
rely entirely on the police to provide security and that there would be no
place for any other group.
He expressed
satisfaction with the preparations done and said the processes had been
transparent. Issues raised by the aspirants relating to the printing of the
ballot papers, numbering and packaging addressed.
The ballot papers had
already been dispatched and he encouraged delegates to go to their voting
centres with their voter identification cards and other relevant documents.
They should comply
with the laws governing elections in the country to make the exercise smooth,
peaceful and successful.
GNA
