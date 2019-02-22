Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 22, GNA - The Concerned Mothers Association (CMA)together with a section of Women in Media in the Western Region on Friday organized a Peaceful demonstration to call on security agencies quicken the process to ensure the return the three kidnapped girls.

The three girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum 21, Ruth Love Quayson 18, and Priscilla Mantebea Korankye 15, have been kidnapped by a Nigerian known Kidnapper Samuel Wills, 28 between August and December last year.

The Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Madam Cynthia Morrison who had visited the family reported to the parents that the three girls were alive giving hope to the families.

The CMA demonstration was therefore to call on the President of the Republic of Ghana to Marshall all state apparatus and resources to reunite the three kidnapped girls with their families.

The peaceful demonstration had participants from women groups, market women, keep fit clubs, hairdressers association and massive representation from the affected communities.

The demonstrators wielded placards with inscriptions such as, "let the girls return", " assurances are not enough" and "six months is too long", " what are the girls eating" among others and marched through market circle to Sekondi Regional Coordinating Council where a petition was presented to the regional minister for onward submission to the President.

The petition was received by the Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Michael Attoagye, who asked the women to keep faith in state apparatus in resolving the matter.

Mrs Josephine Amo, the Convenor of the CMA presenting the petition said, "As mothers and women, we are gravely concerned about the sufferings of the parents and their loved ones. We therefore appeal to your high office to intervene in this nerve breaking matter".

The petition in part read, " we believe a well-structured and intensified plan could lead to the rescue of the kidnapped girls. The little flow of information to the family on the progress of investigations into the whereabouts of the girls has also taken a great toll on families and the larger community.

The pain and trauma of these families is worsened by the general atmosphere of panic, fear and uncertainty the kidnapping situation has created, and as mothers we cannot sit idle and silence but to act.

“We hereby through this petition wish to remind the President of his duty to provide security for citizens and update families in particular of what the security agencies are doing about the kidnapped girls and his own commitment in ensuring that the appropriate mechanisms are employed to rescue these kidnapped girls".

Residents within the Metropolis have expressed shock at the Silence of the President on the kidnapped girls during the delivery of the State of the Nation's Address yesterday.

Whilst people blamed the situation on Regional Leadership’s inability to make a strong case on the kidnapped situation, others felt the silence by the President maybe golden.

Mrs Nana Adjoa Hagan, a Journalist expressed disappointment that such a national crisis did not reflect in any way in the SONA.

Mr. Benjamin Bray, a resident said, "where is our leaders and why was the kidnapped issues not captured in the SONA".

