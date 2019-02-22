Concerned Mothers Association call for return of kidnapped girls in WR

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, Feb. 22,
GNA - The Concerned Mothers Association (CMA)together with a section of Women
in Media in the Western Region on Friday organized a Peaceful demonstration to
call on security agencies quicken the process to ensure the return the three
kidnapped girls.
The three girls,
Priscilla Blessing Bentum 21, Ruth Love Quayson 18, and Priscilla Mantebea
Korankye 15, have been kidnapped by a Nigerian known Kidnapper Samuel Wills, 28
between August and December last year.
The Minister of
Gender and Social Protection, Madam Cynthia Morrison who had visited the family
reported to the parents that the three girls were alive giving hope to the
families.
The CMA demonstration
was therefore to call on the President of the Republic of Ghana to Marshall all
state apparatus and resources to reunite the three kidnapped girls with their
families.
The peaceful
demonstration had participants from women groups, market women, keep fit clubs,
hairdressers association and massive representation from the affected
communities.
The demonstrators
wielded placards with inscriptions such as, "let the girls return",
" assurances are not enough" and "six months is too long",
" what are the girls eating" among others and marched through market
circle to Sekondi Regional Coordinating Council where a petition was presented
to the regional minister for onward submission to the President.
The petition was
received by the Regional Coordinating Director, Mr Michael Attoagye, who asked
the women to keep faith in state apparatus in resolving the matter.
Mrs Josephine Amo,
the Convenor of the CMA presenting the petition said, "As mothers and
women, we are gravely concerned about the sufferings of the parents and their
loved ones. We therefore appeal to your high office to intervene in this nerve
breaking matter".
The petition in part
read, " we believe a well-structured and intensified plan could lead to
the rescue of the kidnapped girls. The little flow of information to the family
on the progress of investigations into the whereabouts of the girls has also
taken a great toll on families and the larger community.
The pain and trauma
of these families is worsened by the general atmosphere of panic, fear and
uncertainty the kidnapping situation has created, and as mothers we cannot sit
idle and silence but to act.
“We hereby through
this petition wish to remind the President of his duty to provide security for
citizens and update families in particular of what the security agencies are
doing about the kidnapped girls and his own commitment in ensuring that the
appropriate mechanisms are employed to rescue these kidnapped girls".
Residents within the
Metropolis have expressed shock at the Silence of the President on the
kidnapped girls during the delivery of the State of the Nation's Address
yesterday.
Whilst people blamed
the situation on Regional Leadership’s inability to make a strong case on the
kidnapped situation, others felt the silence by the President maybe golden.
Mrs Nana Adjoa Hagan,
a Journalist expressed disappointment that such a national crisis did not
reflect in any way in the SONA.
Mr. Benjamin Bray, a
resident said, "where is our leaders and why was the kidnapped issues not
captured in the SONA".
GNA
