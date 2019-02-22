Call to ban vigilante groups: Youth Group commends Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Youth Arise for Peace

A group calling itself the Ghana Youth Arise for Peace has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to empower the various security agencies to deal with activities of vigilante groups.

The group while commending the President for condemning acts of vigilante groups, urged him to go beyond the public pronouncements and make available resources to the security bodies to curb the growing menace.

It also expressed its readiness to assist the government deal with any group of people whose action poses threat to the security of this country.

Below is the statement

GYPA COMMENDS PRESIDENT

GYPA (Ghana Youth Arise for Peace) has commended president Nana Akufo-Addo for declaring war on militia groups affiliated to political parties.

Of late everyone is talking about the way vigilantism has taking over our political space. Ironically both parties have seen the need to do away with these groups for Ghana to enjoy lasting peace.

Whiles we commend the president for his bold decision. We will appeal to him that he empowers the security agencies to be tough on anyone who will flirt with any militant groups. The speech should not remain a political rhetoric!

The latest sequence of violence has prompted serious discussions across the nation. GYPA want more to be done to preserve the peace we enjoy now. What these parties both NPP and NDC should understand is that without peace and stability they can not rule this country.

As good citizens we should all raise voices against the current impunity the country is experiencing. We plead with everyone to be law abiding.

For ‘there never was a good war or a bad peace ‘. GYPA is ever ready to support president to maintain peace in our beloved country. Long live Ghana, long live GYPA

President: Mr Alex Ekow Oduro Mensah-0247429357

Date: 22nd February, 2018

Signed: Alex Ekow Oduro Mensah