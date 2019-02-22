Home | News | John Mahama visits widow of late Lee Ocran

John Mahama visits widow of late Lee Ocran

Dan Soko

Jm Lee OcranFormer President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama consoling the widow

It was an atmosphere of grief and sadness when former President John Mahama visited the widow and family of late Lee Ocran.

On his facebook page, he wrote: "Fare thee well, Comrade Lee Ocran. I visited the Ocran residence earlier today to console his wife, Sati, and family on the passing of our senior brother and comrade Ambassador Lee Ocran. He was a great pillar in our party, the NDC and for many decades contributed to strengthening the party and the governments of the NDC."
#JohnMahama

