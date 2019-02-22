Jeremy Doku snubs Liverpool to stay at Anderlecht

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Doku has committed his future to Anderlecht

Liverpool target Jeremy Doku will stay with Anderlecht to continue with his development.

The 16-year-old came close to joining the English giants both in January and the summer last year.

The Belgian giants have revealed the youngster will stay on their roaster for many years.

The Royal Blues want to develop the youngster as they see him to be one of the future stars for the club.

Doku had been watched by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and a transfer was all but done, it was reported in December 2018.

The forward has made five appearances for Belgium’s U17s, scoring three times.