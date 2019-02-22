Newcastle ace Atsu targets crucial wins over Huddersfield, Burnley

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu
Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is targeting crucial wins against Huddersfield and Burnley to revive their relegation fight.
United battle Huddersfield on Saturday before taken on Burnley on Tuesday with both fixtures at St James Park'.
The Toon must win the next two games at home to maintain their relegation fight as they lie 16th on the table.
And the Ghana international is anxious about the next six points which will cushion the club.
“Every point’s very important for us now,” says Atsu, who believes the wins can ensure survival.
Related Articles:
|Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article