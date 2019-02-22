Newcastle ace Atsu targets crucial wins over Huddersfield, Burnley

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu is targeting crucial wins against Huddersfield and Burnley to revive their relegation fight.

United battle Huddersfield on Saturday before taken on Burnley on Tuesday with both fixtures at St James Park'.

The Toon must win the next two games at home to maintain their relegation fight as they lie 16th on the table.

And the Ghana international is anxious about the next six points which will cushion the club.

“Every point’s very important for us now,” says Atsu, who believes the wins can ensure survival.