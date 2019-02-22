Home | News | Chelsea legend urges Hudson-Odoi to move to Bayern Munich

Dan Soko

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Hudson Odoi Odoi was linked with a move to Bayern in January

Former Chelsea midfielder Ruud Gullit has urged Callum Hudson-Odoi to keep faith with his dream to join Bayern Munich.

The youngster saw his much-publicized move to the German giants blocked by Chelsea on transfer deadline in the winter.

And Gullit has urged him to persevere in his desire to leave for more playing time.

"It's the best thing to do for a lot of English youngsters. Go abroad, go and play, go wherever because the top six in England have no time for youngsters, they need instant success," he told BeIn Sports.

"Holland, Germany, France, wherever, because you play, you play at a different level and because you play a different football.

"Sancho, fantastic. He would never get a chance in England. And now all of a sudden they say 'oh we want this player, we want him back'. How much is he worth now?

"There is a lot of players in Holland who will say to 'don't go to the Premier League' because you don't play anyway, and then you get a loan somewhere.

"It has been done by a professor, they found out that all the youngsters that play from 18 to 19 constantly playing first-team football, they're going to make it later on. The ones who play in the second team, on the bench, they will not make it.

"Hudson-Odoi, it's a big thing for him, I would say to him to go. You have all these players, Willian in front of you, Pedro in front of you, what are you going to do? You're not going to play."

The British-born Ghanaian has refused to sign a new deal which means a summer transfer is plausible.

Courtesy of GHANAsoccernet.com - Ghana's leading football news website. Click for more news.

