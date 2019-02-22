EPA revokes license of Chinese fish farm in Asutsuare

Business News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: citinewsroom.com

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revoked the environmental permit for China Fujian Fishing Limited Facility located at Asutsuare in the Greater Accra Region.

The EPA, in a statement, said the move is in accordance with Regulation 26 of the Environmental Assessment Regulations 1999 (LI 1652).

“Investigations conducted by the Agency into the operations of the Company revealed that the company failed to comply with the conditions of the Agency’s Environmental Permit.”

The Company has been directed with immediate effect to:

Cease all production operation with immediate effect

Evacuate and destroy all strains of tilapia in the facility

Evacuate all fish cages from the Lower Volta River within twenty – eight days from the date of the revocation letter (February 5, 2019). The evacuation should be completed by March 8, 2019.

The EPA also asked the public to inform the Agency of any “non-compliance actions by the company.”

Chinese fish farm closed indefinitely after mass tilapia deaths

The company indefinitely suspended its operations in October 2018 after massive quantities of fishes were found dead at the facility.

This was in compliance with an order from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

In October 2018, some 40 tonnes of unwholesome tilapia were destroyed by the Fisheries Commission at Asutsuare in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

Managers of the farm have denied claims that the tilapia were imported from China, saying they were bred locally.

They suspected fish poisoning at the time.