I'm one of the most beautiful women on earth – Wiyaala

Musician Wiyaala
Ghanaian Afro-pop singer-songwriter, Noella Wiyaala has described herself as one of the most beautiful women in the world.
Wiyaala, who was speaking in a yet-to-be-aired interview on the Delay show, said: “Me, I know I'm not ugly. In fact, I'm one of the most beautiful women on this planet and God has blessed me with a beautiful body.”
Asked if that is what her husband saw in her, the singer explained: “The moment my husband saw me, he saw a beautiful woman unlike some men when they look at me, immediately, they go like: I'm a 'hard woman'.
“When I was growing up, a lot of the men that saw me and saw a beautiful woman, were more like the real men, but all these 'chewing gum' small men, they just look at you and immediately because you’re not wearing heavy makeup and it’s the usual they see, they kind of look at you [in a funny way]. They’re not mature.”
Wiyaala, who sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects and English is noted for albums such as Wiyaala, Timhaba and Sissala Goddess.
