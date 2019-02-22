Bagbin, Alabi allege vote tampering as NDC prepares to elect flagbearer

General News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Mr Bagbin and Prof Alabi say seals of bags containing ballot papers have been tampered with

Two presidential hopefuls of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are alleging that seals on bags containing ballot papers for the party’s presidential primaries have been tampered with.

This claim by the campaign teams of Alban Bagbin and Prof Joshua Alabi comes barely 24 hours to the presidential primaries to be held in constituencies across the country on Saturday.

Thousands of NDC members are expected to cast their ballot to choose from among the seven individuals who intend to lead the party in 2020.

But the Bagbin and Prof Alabi camps are suspecting foul play even before polls open.