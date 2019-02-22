Christian Atsu reveals how his Christian faith has kept him grounded

Sports News of Friday, 22 February 2019

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has revealed how his Christian faith has kept him grounded in his life.

The 27-year-old is enjoying a fairly decent run in the English Premier League with the struggling Magpies.

The Ghana international has not hidden his admiration for his Christian faith, admitting what has happened to him in his life is a miracle.

“I’m very happy at Hillsong and very happy in Newcastle,” he says. “Football changed my life completely; sometimes what’s happened seems like a miracle but it’s enabled me to help my community and my family," he told the Guardian.

“My faith is the most important thing in my life. I know I’m one of the lucky people God has blessed. I’m very lucky and privileged to be in this position. I had nothing and now I’ve got too much so I have to give something back.”

The former Chelsea wideman has made 12 starts and a combined 19 appearances for the side this season so far.