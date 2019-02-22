Home | News | GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

Dan Soko

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra Feb 22, GNA - The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service on Friday closed down a gas cylinder manufacturing plant in Oyarifa for operating illegally.

Mr George Anti, the Business Development Manager, GSA in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Authority had a tip-off of a company named Quest Systems that manufacture gas cylinders for sale without license.

“Upon the Authority’s investigations, we found out that the company was operating the facility without permit and certification from the GSA, which the Authority cannot ascertain the quality of the gas cylinders that are sold onto the market”, he added.

Mr Anti said the gas cylinders were not tested to any standards and cannot guarantee its safety for public use and decided to close the facility to prevent the company from selling the products onto the market because it posed serious threat to consumer safety.

He said the Authority’s action was in line with the Standards Act NRCD 173, which gives them the mandate to prohibit the sale of anything goods that would not be in the best interest of the nation.

He said the Act enjoins the Authority to promote trade and protecting consumers from any harmful products in the country.

Mr Anti said the Authority’s intervention was critical because the country had recorded a huge number of domestic fires, which had claimed lives and property, adding that, it was imperative for all and sundry to condemn these negative acts.

He stated that the country was open for legitimate and legal business and that any organizations that flouts the laws of the country would face the full rigors of the law.

Mr Anti said GSA had certified only two local manufacturers-the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company and Sigma Cylinders, and that any other companies in the market are illegal.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

Influential Zongo Man Presses Alarm Button

February 22, 2019

Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Asking NPP, NDC to deal with vigilantism is narrow approach - Prof. Gatsi

February 21, 2019

Akufo-Addo lauds Energy Ministry for leading solar power drive

February 21, 2019

Asuokwaw accident: 5 dead, 40 injured

February 21, 2019

The 2019 Back2Africa Festival & Tour to be launched

February 21, 2019

First West Africa International Health Summit begins in Accra

February 21, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!