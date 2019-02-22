GSA, CID closes down illegal gas cylinder plant

By
Kodjo Adams, GNA
Accra Feb 22, GNA -
The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) in collaboration with the Criminal
Investigation Department of the Police Service on Friday closed down a gas
cylinder manufacturing plant in Oyarifa for operating illegally.
Mr George Anti, the
Business Development Manager, GSA in an interview with the Ghana News Agency
said the Authority had a tip-off of a company named Quest Systems that
manufacture gas cylinders for sale without license.
“Upon the Authority’s
investigations, we found out that the company was operating the facility
without permit and certification from the GSA, which the Authority cannot
ascertain the quality of the gas cylinders that are sold onto the market”, he
added.
Mr Anti said the gas
cylinders were not tested to any standards and cannot guarantee its safety for
public use and decided to close the facility to prevent the company from
selling the products onto the market because it posed serious threat to
consumer safety.
He said the
Authority’s action was in line with the Standards Act NRCD 173, which gives
them the mandate to prohibit the sale of anything goods that would not be in
the best interest of the nation.
He said the Act
enjoins the Authority to promote trade and protecting consumers from any
harmful products in the country.
Mr Anti said the
Authority’s intervention was critical because the country had recorded a huge
number of domestic fires, which had claimed lives and property, adding that, it
was imperative for all and sundry to condemn these negative acts.
He stated that the
country was open for legitimate and legal business and that any organizations
that flouts the laws of the country would face the full rigors of the law.
Mr Anti said GSA had
certified only two local manufacturers-the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company
and Sigma Cylinders, and that any other companies in the market are illegal.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article