Gold Coast Fund Management pays GH¢60m to customers so far

Accra, Feb 22, GNA -
The Managers of the Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM) says its, has so far,
paid nearly GH¢60 million to aggrieved customers, and assured that the payment
would continue.
“Management is
mobilising funds to meet the needs of pensioners, urgent situations and settle
arrears due from transactions processed last year,” it added.
In a statement, copied
to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, it also assured its customers about plans
to prudently manage their investments, while working assiduously to redeem
funds from ongoing projects and other companies it has placed funds with.
“Gold Coast Fund
Management remains open for business, engages customers daily and is working
with its regulator to find better solutions to meet the needs of its
customers,” the statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Department said.
The assurance comes
against the backdrop of threats by customers of the in the Ashanti Region to
stage a demonstration within five days if the Government did not intervene to
get their locked-up funds released to them.
It urged the customers
to engage its representatives at options@gcfmghana.com.
The GCFM has 100,000
retail customers.
The Company last year
said it was working to migrate its Structured Funds customers to alternative
products, as the Securities and Exchange Commission had directed it to cease
operating the scheme.
However, customers who
would insist on withdrawing their funds would be settled in a three-year
instalment payment plan from March, 2019.
