Gaming Commission to sanction non-compliance game operators

Eunice Hilda Ampomah/Rita Adjeley Adjei
Accra, Feb. 22, GNA –
The Gaming Commission of Ghana (GCG) has announced its preparedness to sanction
all operators in the gaming industry who failed to comply with the Gaming Act,
721, established in 2006 by the Government.
The move would affect
the operators of Casino, sports betting, route operations (Slot machines),
importation and installation of gaming equipment, promotional gaming (Games of
chance), scratch cards, and bingo games.
Other areas of focus
by the Commission were E-Sports, mobile gaming, and online gaming.
This was disclosed at
a stakeholders’ engagement, organised by the Commission on the theme: “The New
Phase of Gaming Regulation in Ghana”, on Friday in Accra.
The Commission a
regulatory body for gaming institutions, also used the platform to unveil its
new logo, which was made up of the ‘Roulette Wheel’ used in Casino gaming, a
‘Tag Line’ of the Commission, which alerted operators to protect vulnerable
punters including underage gaming.
The logo also
contained an illustration of a recreational gaming, sports betting, and route
operations as well as a dice representing other games of chance.
Mr Peter Mireku, the
Gaming Commissioner said the Commission sought to modernise and sanitise
operations in the industry.
Hence, it would
implement initiatives and programmes to improve gaming regulation and create an
enabling environment for legitimate businesses to grow, he said.
Mr Mireku said among
the activities, the Commission would undertake in this year are: to review the
current Gaming Act, initiate a comprehensive study of the gaming environment,
and release the final notice on the migration from analogue to digital gaming
machines.
Others would be to
work on the implementation of a Central Monitoring System, streamline the
Gaming Licensing Process, and facilitate the replacement of Value Added Tax
(VAT) with a tax on the Gross Gaming Revenue for casinos.
The Gaming
Commissioner disclosed that, a major area of concern had been the issue of
charging VAT on casino operations by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).
After engaging in
deliberations with the GRA, Mr Mireku said, the Commission suggested that a tax
on casino’s gross gaming revenue at a rate must be agreed on to resolve the
issue.
The Commission had
also procured new licenses for its operations to clamp down on illegal
operations and stop revenue leakage as the license had advanced security
features to discourage any attempt at duplication, he said.
Mrs Akosua Frema
Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff addressing the stakeholders as the Guest of
Honour, said the gaming industry had the capacity to contribute to the economic
development.
She said the
Government was, therefore, interested in the Commission’s initiative of
reviewing the gaming industry.
She gave them the
assurance that government would support the industry and urged them to adopt
best practices to enhance its progress.
Mrs Osei-Opare said
the Government would consider revising the taxes imposed on operators in the
industry, saying, “In as much as the government wants to raise revenue for the
state, it needs to provide a friendly business environment for industry players
to enable them comply with it. If not, it can lead to underground illegal
activities that would not help”.
Mr Ambrose Dery, the
Minister of Interior in a speech delivered on his behalf said responsible
gaming protects the vulnerable and prevents people from becoming addicts.
He, therefore, called
on industry players to prevent minors from engaging in gaming of any form.
He asked the
Commission to establish tough punitive measures for illegal operators as well
as those who failed to meet the requirements of the Gaming Act and Standards of
the Commission.
Mr Kobby Annan, the
Deputy Commissioner of the GCG said there were 22 casinos, 30 sports betting
centres, 14 route operations, and promotional gaming centres licensed in the
country.
On illegal and
offshore betting, he said, the Commission was collaborating with State Security
Agencies to curb the menace.
He called on
telecommunication companies and financial institutions to liaise with the
Commission before integrating on mobile money platforms for winnings to be paid
through financial institutions.
Mr Patrick Kwakye, a
Compliance Manager of the Commission advised Casino Operators to appoint
anti-money laundering officers to monitor the Casino’s operations, as it will
safeguarded the integrity of the industry.
He asked new
applicants and industry players to complete anti-money laundering forms from
the Commission and advised them to request for identification cards from their
clients before dealing with them.
GNA
