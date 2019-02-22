There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

By
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, Feb. 22, GNA -
Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, on Friday, announced that about GH¢200
million clients’ outstanding funds are with the embattled gold dealership
company, Menzgold Ghana Limited.
He, therefore, assured
anxious clients of the gold dealership firm to exercise restrain as government
would soon constitute a committee to liquidate the assets and property of the
firm to repay them.
Mr Ofori-Atta made
this known at a staff durbar organized by the Ghana Armed Forces at the Burma
Camp, during a visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The Minister’s
response was necessitated by a question from a soldier, who enquired whether
government would bailout soldiers whose funds are locked up with Menzgold.
In the late 2018, some
53 soldiers filed a writ at the Accra High Court, praying the court to help
them retrieve their GH¢2.5 million locked up investments with Menzgold.
Nana Appiah Mensah,
alias “NAM1”, the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, is currently standing
trial in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for misdemeanour over a US$23
million deal, gone bad.
The Finance Minister,
described the situation as unfortunate, and said it was not only the members of
the Ghana Armed Forces who were affected, but some employees of the Ministry of
Finance and Bank of Ghana as well.
The Minister
admonished Ghanaians to re-examine themselves critically over any kind of
investment that promised unrealistic profit margin, especially whereby the
company has no licence to operate.
Mr Ofori-Atta was
emphatic that government would not provide any stand-in for those whose funds
had been locked up with Menzgold.
He said government had
spent already over GH¢11 billion in the banking recapitalization exercise,
therefore, it was financially constrained to cough out another money to bailout
Menzgold clients.
Commenting on the
welfare of soldiers, the Minster said, it experienced torrid period since
assuming the reins of government in 2017; nonetheless, government increased the
allowances of Ghanaian troops in the United Nations peacekeeping mission.
The Minister said
government increased the allowance from $30 to $35 for each soldier per day,
and also paid all outstanding arrears of the troops that went to The Gambia,
and, thus, assured of government’s commitment to improve their welfare and
operational equipment.
Mr Ofori-Atta said the
nation could only achieve its vision of moving “Ghana Beyond Aid” only when
both the military and civilian employees remain committed and disciplined
towards the implementation of government policies and provision of
infrastructural development.
Earlier, President
Nana Akufo-Addo out doored some buses and operational vehicles for the
soldiers, and also commissioned Commandant Officers Mess for the Ghana Armed
Forces.
GNA
