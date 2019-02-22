Home | News | Be wary of ‘abnormal’ interest rates - GRA boss

Be wary of ‘abnormal’ interest rates - GRA boss

Dan Soko

By Peggy Sam/Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA - Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Friday, has urged the public to be wary of investment plans, which promise more than three per cent monthly returns because they are abnormal.

He said as a former Bank Examiner and with his background in the financial sector, there was no investment that could genuinely offer an investor more than two or three per cent interest rate per month on investments.

Mr Nti was addressing the 11th Annual General Meeting of the GRA Co-operative Credit Union (GRACCU) held, in Accra, on the theme: “Credit Union and Technological Age.”    

He said the interest rates offered by the banks should guide individual investors on anything abnormal, saying though the banks offered loans to people to prosper, they were mindful of making profits.    

Mr Godwin Aaron Monyo, the Board Chairman for GRACCU, said the benefits from its Guaranteed Deposit Accounts (GDA) had been encouraging for members over the past couple of years.

The high yielding investment plan was aimed at helping members and their immediate families to undertake development projects without taking burdensome loans elsewhere.

“The product is serving as a retirement plan for staff of GRA in general, and that of Controller Accountant General Department, who are on our roll,” he said.

He said it would use technology to improve upon its services and attract more customers.

Mr Monyo said, in order to achieve the union’s objective, it had signed an agreement with the Zenith Bank under the Ghana Interbank Payment Supplement System for the Bank to collect payments on its behalf, and manage the GDA savings through the direct debit system. 

By this arrangement members can sign onto its products and also make payments directly from the banks without necessarily passing through the payroll.

Mr. Emmanuel Coffie, the Deputy General Manager of Ghana Co-operative Credit Unions Association, (CUA) urged members to cultivate the habit of savings for a brighter tomorrow and to solve some of their poverty-related issues.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

Influential Zongo Man Presses Alarm Button

February 22, 2019

Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Asking NPP, NDC to deal with vigilantism is narrow approach - Prof. Gatsi

February 21, 2019

Akufo-Addo lauds Energy Ministry for leading solar power drive

February 21, 2019

Asuokwaw accident: 5 dead, 40 injured

February 21, 2019

The 2019 Back2Africa Festival & Tour to be launched

February 21, 2019

First West Africa International Health Summit begins in Accra

February 21, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!