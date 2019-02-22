Be wary of ‘abnormal’ interest rates - GRA boss

By Peggy Sam/Benjamin
Adamafio Commey, GNA
Accra, Feb. 22, GNA -
Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority
(GRA) on Friday, has urged the public to be wary of investment plans, which
promise more than three per cent monthly returns because they are abnormal.
He said as a former
Bank Examiner and with his background in the financial sector, there was no
investment that could genuinely offer an investor more than two or three per
cent interest rate per month on investments.
Mr Nti was addressing
the 11th Annual General Meeting of the GRA Co-operative Credit Union (GRACCU)
held, in Accra, on the theme: “Credit Union and Technological Age.”
He said the interest
rates offered by the banks should guide individual investors on anything
abnormal, saying though the banks offered loans to people to prosper, they were
mindful of making profits.
Mr Godwin Aaron Monyo,
the Board Chairman for GRACCU, said the benefits from its Guaranteed Deposit
Accounts (GDA) had been encouraging for members over the past couple of years.
The high yielding
investment plan was aimed at helping members and their immediate families to
undertake development projects without taking burdensome loans elsewhere.
“The product is
serving as a retirement plan for staff of GRA in general, and that of
Controller Accountant General Department, who are on our roll,” he said.
He said it would use
technology to improve upon its services and attract more customers.
Mr Monyo said, in
order to achieve the union’s objective, it had signed an agreement with the
Zenith Bank under the Ghana Interbank Payment Supplement System for the Bank to
collect payments on its behalf, and manage the GDA savings through the direct
debit system.
By this arrangement
members can sign onto its products and also make payments directly from the
banks without necessarily passing through the payroll.
Mr. Emmanuel Coffie,
the Deputy General Manager of Ghana Co-operative Credit Unions Association,
(CUA) urged members to cultivate the habit of savings for a brighter tomorrow
and to solve some of their poverty-related issues.
GNA
