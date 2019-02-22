Furniture shortages compel Bosuoyir primary pupils to learn on bare ground

By
Okyere Mavis, GNA
Bosuoyir (U/WR), Feb
22, GNA - Pupils of Bosuoyir M/A Primary School in the Wa Municipality are
exposed to bad weather conditions and unhygienic environment as several of the
pupils sit on filthy floor to receive lessons.
The school,
established in September, 2014, manages a total enrolment of 107 pupils and has
its primary two, one and Kindergarten one and two pupils, numbering 80, cramped
into one classroom without a single desk or teacher’s future.
A Community Member, Mr
Kijemore Charles, speaking to the Ghana News Agency about the dire challenges
facing the school, said: “As you can see, there is no single desk for the 80
pupils”.
Pupils overcrowded in
a single classroom sit on the open dusty floor, under severe heat and sweat
with its attendant health hazards, waiting to be taught during contact hours.
It was discovered that
11 pupils in primary five had only two of the dual desk furniture, when the GNA
visited the school premises.
Three dual desks
furniture were also available for seven pupils in primary six while about four
pupils were seen sharing one desk in the remaining classrooms during the team’s
visit at 010 hours.
Some teachers were
also seen sitting on broken tables, chairs and others on kitchen stools.
The teachers, who
pleaded anonymity due to strict orders from Ghana Education Service (GES)
Directorate warning against speaking to the media without permission, were
unhappy that despite several letters written to GES requesting assistance,
there has been no response.
Metal gate of the
school is being used as a teaching board for kindergarten pupils. “This iron
gate, was removed to serve as blackboard for the kindergarten pupils, you know
we have to improvise,” one teacher said.
Mr. Kijemore, who
looked visibly worried, said the deplorable situation in the School was
undermining smooth academic work and ruining the future of children living in
the community located 18 kilometres away from Wa.
The school was
provided with 45 dual desks during the onset of its establishment but many of
them have broken down due to overuse following upsurge in enrolment.
Mr. Kijemore appealed
to the Wa Municipal Assembly and the GES to assist the school to prevent any
outbreak of disease like cerebral spinal meningitis due to excessive heat
emanating from the overcrowding.
GNA
