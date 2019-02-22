UK Parliament takes on Facebook

By
Desmond Davies, GNA London Bureau Chief
London, Feb. 22, GNA –
Facebook has come in for strong criticism from British Members of Parliament
(MPs), as the authorities attempt to reduce the immense influence of social
media companies in society.
The United Kingdom
(UK) Parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, in its
final report on disinformation and ‘fake news’, focused on the power of social
media and its failure to protect users from harmful content.
It found that Facebook
intentionally and knowingly violated both data privacy and anti-competition
laws
“The big tech
companies are failing in the duty of care they owe to their users to act
against harmful content, and to respect their data privacy rights,” said Damian
Collins, Chairman of the Committee.
“Companies like
Facebook exercise massive market power which enables them to make money by
bullying the smaller technology companies and developers who rely on this
platform to reach their customers.
“These are issues that
the major tech companies are well aware of, yet continually fail to address.
“The guiding principle
of the ‘move fast and break things’ culture often seems to be that it is better
to apologise than ask permission,” Mr Collins added.
“We need a radical
shift in the balance of power between the platforms and the people.
“The age of inadequate
self-regulation must come to an end.
“The rights of the
citizen need to be established in statute, by requiring the tech companies to
adhere to a code of conduct written into law by Parliament, and overseen by an
independent regulator.”
The DCMS Committee
looked in depth at the business practices of Facebook, whose founder, Mark
Zuckerberg, continually failed to respond to queries from the parliamentary
body.
Mr Collins said “we
believe that in its evidence to the Committee, Facebook has often deliberately
sought to frustrate our work, by giving incomplete, disingenuous and at times
misleading answers to our questions.
“Even if Mark
Zuckerberg doesn’t believe he is accountable to the UK Parliament, he is to the
billions of Facebook users across the world.
“Evidence uncovered by
my Committee shows he still has questions to answer yet he’s continued to duck
them, refusing to respond to our invitations directly or sending
representatives who don’t have the right information.
“Mark Zuckerberg
continually fails to show the levels of leadership and personal responsibility
that should be expected from someone who sits at the top of one of the world’s
biggest companies,” Mr Collins stated.
The report noted that
Facebook, in particular, was unwilling to be accountable to regulators around
the world.
“By choosing not to
appear before the Committee and by choosing not to respond personally to any of
our invitations, Mark Zuckerberg has shown contempt towards both our Committee
and the 'International Grand Committee' involving members from nine legislators
from around the world,” the report added.
The Committee
recommended in its interim report, clear legal liabilities to be established
for tech companies to act against harmful or illegal content on their sites.
The report calls for a
compulsory Code of Ethics defining what constitutes harmful content.
It suggested that an
independent regulator should be responsible for monitoring tech companies,
backed by statutory powers to launch legal action against companies in breach
of the code.
The report warned that
tech companies that failed in their obligations on harmful or illegal content
would face hefty fines.
“Social media
companies cannot hide behind the claim of being merely a ‘platform’ and
maintain that they have no responsibility themselves in regulating the content
of their sites,” the DCMS Committee said.
Another thorny issue
that the Committee investigated was politics in the age of the internet.
“We…have to accept
that our electoral regulations are hopelessly out of date for the internet
age,” said Committee Chairman Collins.
“We need reform so
that the same principles of transparency of political communications apply
online, just as they do in the real world.
“We also repeat our
call to the government to make a statement about how many investigations are
currently being carried out into Russian interference in UK politics.”
Mr Collins added: “We
want to find out what was the impact of disinformation and voter manipulation
on past elections including the UK Referendum in 2016 and are calling on the
government to launch an independent investigation.”
GNA
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article