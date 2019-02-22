Professor Twumasi task federations to provide annual financial reports

By
Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA
Accra, Feb. 22, GNA -
Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority
(NSA), has tasked various sport federations, to submit annual financial and
general reports, to the NSA to help improve good corporate practices.
He said, this would
also help to identify some challenges confronted by the federations, to enable
them devise solutions to them.
According to Professor
Twumasi, the move, which was in line with the Sports ACT 2016, would also help
NSA to provide the needed and right assistance to the federations at any given
time.
Professor Twumasi made
this known in Accra, when he met all the federation heads to deliberate on how
to improve the NSA’s working relations with them and also to promote and
develop sports in Ghana.
He noted that, it was
very necessary, he met with the federation heads, who run the day to day
activities, to know their concerns and that of the NSA, to build consensus.
According to Prof.
Twumasi, the move would also promote sports and give confidence to the many
budding talents in the country, that go waste in one way or the other.
GNA
