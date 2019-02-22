Professor Twumasi task federations to provide annual financial reports

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Feb. 22, GNA - Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has tasked various sport federations, to submit annual financial and general reports, to the NSA to help improve good corporate practices.

He said, this would also help to identify some challenges confronted by the federations, to enable them devise solutions to them.

According to Professor Twumasi, the move, which was in line with the Sports ACT 2016, would also help NSA to provide the needed and right assistance to the federations at any given time.

Professor Twumasi made this known in Accra, when he met all the federation heads to deliberate on how to improve the NSA’s working relations with them and also to promote and develop sports in Ghana.

He noted that, it was very necessary, he met with the federation heads, who run the day to day activities, to know their concerns and that of the NSA, to build consensus.

According to Prof. Twumasi, the move would also promote sports and give confidence to the many budding talents in the country, that go waste in one way or the other.

