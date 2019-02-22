Participants oppose ROPAA implementation

By
Sumaiya Salifu Saeed/ Samuel Akumatey, GNA
Ho, Feb. 22, GNA -
Participants drawn from various sectors at a consultative meeting in Ho, the
Volta Regional capital, on the implementation of the Representation of the
People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA), have opposed the idea of its implementation.
Majority of the
participants raised concerns about the nation’s financial inability to carry
out the exercise.
In 2006, the
Representative of the People Amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament to
amend the representation of the People’s Law of 1992 PDNC Law 284 to make
provision for Ghanaian citizens other than persons working in Ghana’s
diplomatic missions, persons working with international organizations of which
Ghana is a member and Ghanaian students on Government scholarship, to be
registered and partake in general elections across the world.
Although the Bill was
passed into law some twelve years ago, the Electoral Commission was not able to
implement it until an Accra High Court ordered it to begin the process of
implementation.
Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan,
the former Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC) in 2011 set up a
committee to make recommendations for the implementation of ROPAA that would be
acceptable to all stakeholders.
The Electoral
Commission has said a lot has changed since the time the committee presented
its report hence the need for stakeholders to take into account new
developments in Ghana’s electoral process.
A large number of the
participants at the meeting, said the nation would incur more losses and face
law suits than the "actual" benefit of ROPAA.
Dr Alex Segbefia, a
former Minister of Health, at the meeting lauded the Commission for its work
and advised that a lot of work and research would be needed in the implementation
of the programme together with the office of the Attorney General.
He suggested that in
the Commission’s research into other jurisdictions, a provisional costing
element should be put together to test the nation’s financial stability.
A representative from
a local NGO in opposing the implementation wondered why the monies that would
be spent on the implementation of a programme that may not be thoroughly
successful, be used to provide potable water for communities and villages
without water.
Some questioned
whether or not the ROPAA could be implemented in the over 200 countries
worldwide or in some selected countries, which could amount to disenfranchising
Ghanaian citizens elsewhere.
The issue of who a
Ghanaian was and modalities of knowing who a Ghanaian was and concerns of who
supervises the election outside Ghana were also raised.
The Ghana News Agency
has learnt that the Committee would pay a working visit to Mali, South Africa,
the United States and the United Kingdom who were already practicing external
voting for lessons.
GNA
