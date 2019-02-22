Home | News | Participants oppose ROPAA implementation

Participants oppose ROPAA implementation

Dan Soko

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed/ Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Feb. 22, GNA - Participants drawn from various sectors at a consultative meeting in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, on the implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Act (ROPAA), have opposed the idea of its implementation.

Majority of the participants raised concerns about the nation’s financial inability to carry out the exercise.

In 2006, the Representative of the People Amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament to amend the representation of the People’s Law of 1992 PDNC Law 284 to make provision for Ghanaian citizens other than persons working in Ghana’s diplomatic missions, persons working with international organizations of which Ghana is a member and Ghanaian students on Government scholarship, to be registered and partake in general elections across the world.

Although the Bill was passed into law some twelve years ago, the Electoral Commission was not able to implement it until an Accra High Court ordered it to begin the process of implementation.

Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, the former Commissioner of the Electoral Commission (EC) in 2011 set up a committee to make recommendations for the implementation of ROPAA that would be acceptable to all stakeholders.

The Electoral Commission has said a lot has changed since the time the committee presented its report hence the need for stakeholders to take into account new developments in Ghana’s electoral process.

A large number of the participants at the meeting, said the nation would incur more losses and face law suits than the "actual" benefit of ROPAA.

Dr Alex Segbefia, a former Minister of Health, at the meeting lauded the Commission for its work and advised that a lot of work and research would be needed in the implementation of the programme together with the office of the Attorney General.

He suggested that in the Commission’s research into other jurisdictions, a provisional costing element should be put together to test the nation’s financial stability.

A representative from a local NGO in opposing the implementation wondered why the monies that would be spent on the implementation of a programme that may not be thoroughly successful, be used to provide potable water for communities and villages without water.

Some questioned whether or not the ROPAA could be implemented in the over 200 countries worldwide or in some selected countries, which could amount to disenfranchising Ghanaian citizens elsewhere.

The issue of who a Ghanaian was and modalities of knowing who a Ghanaian was and concerns of who supervises the election outside Ghana were also raised.

The Ghana News Agency has learnt that the Committee would pay a working visit to Mali, South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom who were already practicing external voting for lessons.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Primaries: Accra Polling Stations List Out

February 22, 2019

Nana Hosts 4 Heads of States

February 22, 2019

MTN Appoints New Music Head

February 22, 2019

Ghc 200m Locked At Menzgold– Minister Tells Soldiers

February 22, 2019

Mahama Pays Tribute To Lee Ocran

February 22, 2019

140 Cars For Ghana Armed Forces

February 22, 2019

Influential Zongo Man Presses Alarm Button

February 22, 2019

Kwabena Agyapong Honoured

February 22, 2019

MOST POPULAR

Asking NPP, NDC to deal with vigilantism is narrow approach - Prof. Gatsi

February 21, 2019

Akufo-Addo lauds Energy Ministry for leading solar power drive

February 21, 2019

Asuokwaw accident: 5 dead, 40 injured

February 21, 2019

The 2019 Back2Africa Festival & Tour to be launched

February 21, 2019

First West Africa International Health Summit begins in Accra

February 21, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!